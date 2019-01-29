Maduro is Not Protecting Russian, Chinese Investment - Venezuela's Guaido

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president and leader of the country's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, has told CNN in Spanish that incumbent Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, is not protecting Chinese and Russian investment in Venezuela.

"Russia and China definitely have their interests in Venezuela and billions in investment. Maduro, however… is not protecting the investment", Guaido told the broadcaster.

According to the opposition leader, there are some states, China, Russia, Turkey and the United States, among others that want to see the crisis-torn country change.

"I have no doubt that some of these countries are among those who want to see changes in Venezuela", Guaido added.

The politician proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president on 23 January after the National Assembly declared Maduro a usurper since the opposition-led legislature, and a number of foreign states, continue to insist that the president was unfairly re-elected in 2018.

The United States and a number of Latin and Central American countries immediately backed Guaido as acting Venezuelan president, calling for new "fair" presidential elections to be organised in the country.

Maduro insists that he is the only constitutional Venezuelan leader and accuses Guaido of being a US puppet and Washington of organising a coup in Venezuela.

Such major powers as Russia and China, along with Turkey, have refused to support the Venezuelan opposition's move, backing Maduro as the country's legitimate president and demanding that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.