Venezuelan Oil Giant CEO Lambasts US Over Attempts to Seize US-Based Subsidiary

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Maj. Gen. and Chief of Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA Manuel Quevedo said on Twitter that "Citgo is not valued at $7 billion" except a situation when Interim President Juan Guaido and his "chargé d'affaires in Washington are trying to auction it as part of the payment".
Por otro lado, #CITGO NO está valorada en $ 7 Mil Millones; salvo que, el Diputado Autoproclamado y su Encargado de Negocios en Washington estén pretendiendo rematarla como parte de pago!!! Ya la Derecha Burguesa asoma lo que sabe hacer: Entregar y Vender a Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/YcoesoRovE— Manuel Quevedo (@MQuevedoF) January 29, 2019
Quevedo added that the United States had been trying to seize Citgo for many years, and called the blocking of PDVSA assets in the United States "a robbery" that is being accomplished with the help of the "treacherous action of the Venezuelan opposition".
READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Says Had Conversation With Trump
The statement comes after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a day before accused the United States of attempting to "steal" Citgo and called the new US sanctions against PDVSA illegal. According to the president, Caracas will take measures to protect its property, including by filing lawsuits with US courts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)