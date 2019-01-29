'Hands off Venezuela, Immediately!' WATCH Maduro Address Trump in English

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused Washington of organising a coup in the Latin American nation, stating that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington and ordering US diplomats to leave the country amid the opposition's refusal to recognise last year's election.

Nicolas Maduro has addressed US President Donald Trump in English demanding to leave Venezuela alone during a speech in front of Venezuelan diplomats who recently returned from the US, saying "hands off Venezuela, immediately!"

"Trump, you are responsible for any violence that may occur in Venezuela, it is your responsibility… The blood that can spill in Venezuela is on your hands, President Donald Trump", Maduro stated.

A video of the speech was broadcasted on Maduro's Twitter page.

Maduro, the twice democratically elected president, has called opposition leader Juan Guaido a US "puppet" and accused Washington of attempting to organise a coup in Venezuela and declared his intent to cut off diplomatic ties.

He has also commented on the new sanctions imposed on the country. The statement comes shortly after the United States announced that it was imposing sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA as part of an effort to transfer power away from President Nicolas Maduro to Western-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Since 15 January, the situation in Venezuela has escalated dramatically when the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared that Maduro had usurped power. Opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president on 23 January. The United States and other countries swiftly recognised him as the country's leader.