UN Considers Response After Venezuela’s Guaido Asks for Assistance - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations has received a letter by Venezuela’s National Assembly President Juan Guaido requesting urgent humanitarian assistance and the world body is considering a response, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have seen the tweets that include the letter, we are verifying the authenticity and the response will be considered," Dujarric said.

The official further noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had not received any official information concerning changes in the government of Venezuela.

"We have not received any information there have been any changes in the government of the country," Dujarric told reporters.

The spokesman explained that if a UN member-state undergoes a change in its government, a permanent diplomatic mission to the organization has to report about the change.

© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos Venezuelan Soldiers March to Demonstrate Resolve Amid US Pressure - Ministry

On Saturday, Guaido uploaded on Twitter a copy of the letter that he has sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting the United Nations undertake an emergency humanitarian action in Venezuela to supply urgently needed food and address what he termed were high levels of violence in the country.

The situation in Venezuela escalated on January 22 when the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared President Nicolas Maduro had usurper power. The next day, Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president.

Maduro called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of attempting to organize a coup d’etat in Venezuela. Maduro also announced his decision to sever diplomatic ties with the United States.