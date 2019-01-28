Venezuela Working to ‘Neutralise’ US as Driving Force Behind Coup Attempt - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela is seeking to contain the United States as the force driving a multinational effort to unseat the government in Caracas, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has told the RT news channel.

"We are focused on neutralizing attacks by Washington, which will in turn neutralize attacks … by subservient governments in Latin America and in Europe," he said in an interview out Sunday night.

Arreaza described US President Donald Trump as the man "in charge of the coup" and "running the circus" after Washington recognized Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president

Several regional and European governments also recognized Guaido. Four EU countries said they would recognize Guaido if Venezuelan authorities failed to call a new presidential election within eight days.

Maduro announced last week his decision to cut diplomatic ties with the United States and ordered its diplomats out. He suggested setting up interest offices in each other’s countries. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro did not have the authority to force US diplomats out. His office told Sputnik that the US embassy in Venezuela would not be closed.