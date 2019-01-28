Venezuela Working to ‘Neutralise’ US as Driving Force Behind Coup Attempt - FM

"We are focused on neutralizing attacks by Washington, which will in turn neutralize attacks … by subservient governments in Latin America and in Europe," he said in an interview out Sunday night.
Several regional and European governments also recognized Guaido. Four EU countries said they would recognize Guaido if Venezuelan authorities failed to call a new presidential election within eight days.
READ MORE: Moscow Not Planning to Have Any Contacts With Venezuela's Guaido — Kremlin
Maduro announced last week his decision to cut diplomatic ties with the United States and ordered its diplomats out. He suggested setting up interest offices in each other’s countries. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro did not have the authority to force US diplomats out. His office told Sputnik that the US embassy in Venezuela would not be closed.
