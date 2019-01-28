Bolivian President Secures Victory in Primary Election by Ruling Party

Last December, Bolivian Supreme Court ruled that Morales, who has been ruling the country since 2006, could run for the primary election, along with eight other candidates. The move faced strong criticism from the opposition.
READ MORE: WATCH Anti-Morales Protesters Set Fire to Court Building in Bolivia
In February 2016, Bolivia held a referendum on passing amendments to the country's constitution that would allow Morales to serve as president for four terms in a row. The idea was rejected by 51.3 percent of voters.
Morales initially said that he respected the people's will but then called the referendum a "victory of lies." In November 2017, the Bolivian Constitutional Tribunal allowed the incumbent president to seek yet another re-election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)