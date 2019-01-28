Death Toll in Mine Company Dam Collapse in Southeastern Brazil Rises to 58

The emergency service specified that 19 new deaths had been confirmed.
On Friday morning, the dam, owned by Brazilian mining corporation Vale, collapsed in Minas Gerais' Brumadinho municipality, triggering heavy mud floods. Hundreds remain missing after the catastrophe.
On November 5, 2015, the Vale mining company was responsible for a similar tragedy when another dam collapsed and killed 19 people. Toxic sludge continues to this day to leak into the southern Atlantic Ocean as a result of the disaster.
