Big Blast Hits Venezuela's La Guaira Port - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - An explosion has occurred at Venezuela's port of La Guaira on Sunday, local media reported citing users of social media.

The Nacional media outlet reported that fire brigades had arrived on the scene without revealing additional details or the cause of the explosion.

La Guaira, the capital city of Venezuela's northern Vargas state and the nation's primary port, was founded in 1577 and has been the scene of several key naval battles during the late-20th-century forming of the oil-rich South American country.

27/01/2019 Controlado incendio que se produjo en deposito de gasoil de una empresa de adoquines perteneciente a la gobernación de Vargas y que esta ubicada dentro del Puerto de la Guaira. pic.twitter.com/ryXFDuZkKT — Siganme Los Buenos! (@jlmeneses2011) January 27, 2019

​Last year, a powerful explosion at an LPG dispensing station belonging to the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA energy company and located in the state of Miranda in the north of the country saw two killed and six others injured.