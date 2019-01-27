At Least 15 Dead After Hotel Wall Collapses in Peru - Authorities (VIDEO, PHOTO)

"Heavy rains have led to the collapse of a wall at a wedding ceremony in the Alhambra hotel [in the city of Abancay]," the INDECI said on Twitter, adding that "the number of people killed has risen to 15, while the number of injured people has been updated to 29."
#LluviasIntensas ocasionan colapso de pared en Hotel Alhambra mientras se celebraba un matrimonio en Tamburco, Abancay — Apurimac.@bomberosPE y @PoliciaPeru continúan con trabajos de búsqueda de personas.— INDECI (@indeciperu) 27 января 2019 г.
Hasta el momento se reportan:
13 fallecidos.
30 heridos.#COENmonitorea pic.twitter.com/IFzCuthsq5
A wall and roof collapsed on dozens of people at a wedding celebration in Peru's #Abancay killing at least 16, injuring 30. pic.twitter.com/5Qby19r7Ge— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 27 января 2019 г.
According to the agency, the Peruvian fire service and police continued the search and rescue operation at the site.
All comments
Show new comments (0)