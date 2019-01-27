Venezuela's Maduro Open to Dialogue, Doesn't Rule Out Meeting Trump - Reports

This comes after earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called opposition leader Juan Guaido a US "puppet" and accused the United States of organising a coup in Venezuela.

Nicolas Maduro is open to dialogue with the international community, however, he stressed that opposition leader Juan Guaido breached the constitution by declaring himself president, the Venezuelan president said in an interview with CNN Turk on Sunday.

Maduro went on to note that he may meet US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call — Report

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Cuban President Slams Pompeo's Comment on Cuba's Role in Venezuela Crisis as 'Slander'

He also urged EU member states to revoke their ultimatums requesting a fresh election in Venezuela within eight days.

On Saturday, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold a "free and transparent" snap election. If he fails to do so within eight days, they threatened to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, following Washington's move.

Maduro's remarks come after on Wednesday, Juan Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, declared himself Venezuela's interim president.