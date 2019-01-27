EU Urges Nicaragua's Ortega to Release Prisoners Jailed Amid Protests - Reports

A European Parliament delegation has requested that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega free the country's political prisoners, rescind prohibitions on certain government-targeted human rights groups, and start talks with the opposition amid ongoing political turmoil, Reuters said.
READ MORE: Nicaraguan Officials Not Invited to Bolsonaro's Inauguration — Brazilian FM
The Latin American country is witnessing its worst political turmoil since the 1980's Contra War.
Nicaragua has been in the international spotlight since April, when people took to the streets to protest the unpopular social security reforms announced by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. After several days of protests, Ortega cancelled the reforms, but the protests, which were accompanied by violence and clashes, have continued nevertheless.
All comments
Show new comments (0)