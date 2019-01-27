Register
09:36 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Cuban President Slams Pompeo's Comment on Cuba's Role in Venezuela Crisis

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    160

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the latter's comments on Cuba's alleged contribution to the escalation of political crisis in Venezuela, qualifying this as "slander" and "arrogance."

    On Saturday, Pompeo told the UN Security Council that Cuba had "directly made matters worse" in Venezuela.

    "These interventionist threats, full of slander and arrogance, will get blown to pieces when they face the determination of people that have never given up on their independence and sovereignty," Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter late on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, the permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, accused Washington of using the Security Council as a platform for legitimization of its international campaign against the constitutional government of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

    She also voiced belief that aggression by the United States and its allies was the main threat for peace and security in Latin America.

    The U.N. Security Council meets at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela
    READ MORE: Last Group of US Diplomats Left Venezuela — Maduro

    On Tuesday, the situation in Venezuela, which is going through a political crisis, escalated dramatically when the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared that Maduro had usurped power. Opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president on the following day.

    The United States along with some other states recognized Guaido as the interim president, after which Maduro accused Washington of organizing a coup in Venezuela. Maduro also decided to cut off diplomatic relations with the United States and asked US diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.

    Cuba, along with Russia, Mexico, and other countries, has expressed support for Maduro as legitimate Venezuelan president.

    Related:

    Bolivian President Condemns UNSC Meeting as Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs
    Analyst on Venezuelan Crisis: We Are Returning to Monroe Doctrine of 'Backyard'
    Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call – Report
    UK Alleged Refusal to Pull Out Venezuela's Gold ‘Protection of Assets’ - Guaido
    Tags:
    protest, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Mike Pompeo, United States, Venezuela, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse