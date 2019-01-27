Death Toll From Oil Pipeline Blast in Central Mexico Rises to 114

The previous death toll from the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline blast stood at 109.
The blast occurred in Hidalgo's Tlahuelilpan municipality late on January 18 after the pipeline was ruptured in an attempt to steal gasoline. Local residents were filling canisters when the disaster happened.
READ MORE: Death Toll in Mexico's Gasoline Pipeline Blast Increases to 109 — Authorities
Mexico is currently experiencing severe fuel shortages with people sometimes trying to steal gasoline from pipelines.
