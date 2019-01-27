Death Toll From Oil Pipeline Blast in Central Mexico Rises to 114

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in an oil pipeline blast in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo has risen to 114, the Mexican Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The previous death toll from the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline blast stood at 109.

© REUTERS / National Defence Secretary Death Toll in Mexico Oil Pipeline Blast Exceeds 90 - Hidalgo State Governor

The ministry added that 33 injured people remained in hospitals. While most of them are receiving medical assistance in Mexico City, three victims are undergoing treatment in the southern US state of Texas.

The blast occurred in Hidalgo's Tlahuelilpan municipality late on January 18 after the pipeline was ruptured in an attempt to steal gasoline. Local residents were filling canisters when the disaster happened.

READ MORE: Death Toll in Mexico's Gasoline Pipeline Blast Increases to 109 — Authorities

Mexico is currently experiencing severe fuel shortages with people sometimes trying to steal gasoline from pipelines.