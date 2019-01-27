Register
08:02 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido waves to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's acting president, on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019.

    Venezuelan Senior Official Says Guaido Acknowledged Being Under US Govt Pressure

    © AFP 2018 / Federico PARRA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuelan vice-president for communications, culture, and tourism, claimed on Sunday that Juan Guaido, who declared himself the country's interim president on Wednesday, had acknowledged that he was pressured by US politicians.

    Rodriguez said that on Tuesday Guaido had met with Venezuelan Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello and Freddy Bernal, a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, in Caracas' Hotel Lido.

    "This senor [Guaido] has confessed to Diosdado that he could not stand the pressure from the United States and that [opposition politicians] Leopoldo Lopez and Maria Corina [Machado] were calling him by the phone all the time to convey messages from [US Senator] Marco Rubio and [Colombian President] Ivan Duque," Rodriguez said in a statement released on the website of the government.

    Demonstrators clash with security forces while participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ
    US Tries to Spark Civil War Between Various Factions in Venezuela - Ex-Diplomat
    Rodriguez has also provided a video featuring a man, resembling Guaido, entering the hotel.

    Guaido has denied meeting with Cabello.

    READ MORE: Last Group of US Diplomats Left Venezuela — Maduro

    However, later on Saturday, he acknowledged that he had met with Venezuelan officials, without specifying either their names or the dates of the meetings.

    "I am going to meet with all the officials in order to put an end to usurpation and hold free elections. Have I talked with officials or not? I obviously have," Guaido said at a meeting with his supporters.

    On Wednesday, Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president just one day after the assembly declared President Nicolas Maduro, who has been ruling the country since 2013, a usurper.

    Maduro accused Washington, which immediately recognized Guaido as interim president, of staging a coup in Venezuela.

    Russia has stressed that it only recognizes Maduro as the legitimately elected Venezuelan president.

    Related:

    Colombia Won't Provide US With Bases Needed for Invasion in Venezuela
    Zarif: Iran Will Support Venezuelan Government and People Against Conspiracies
    Venezuelan Capital Returns to Normal Life, Atmosphere Calming After Protests
    UK Gov't 'Kowtows' to US Endorsing Venezuelan Opposition – Ex-London Mayor
    Tags:
    meeting, Juan Guaido, Ivan Duque, Nicolas Maduro, Caracas, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse