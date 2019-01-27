Register
01:48 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

    South African Envoy to UN Calls on EU to Rethink 8-Day Ultimatum to Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    4180

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The European Union should reconsider the ultimatum issued to Venezuela to announce an early election within eight days, South African Ambassador to the United Nations, Jerry Matthews Matjila told Sputnik on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain declared their intention to recognize the head of opposition-controlled National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, as the country’s interim president if Caracas does not announce new elections within eight days.

    "They must rethink it. I don’t know what it [the ultimatum] was based on," Matjila said. "They didn’t explain what was it based on."

    Demonstrators clash with security forces while participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ
    US Tries to Spark Civil War Between Various Factions in Venezuela - Ex-Diplomat
    Jerry Matthews Matjila also said that he fully supports Russia’s call to facilitate an intra-Venezuelan dialogue as the only way to reach lasting peace in Venezuela.

    Earlier on Saturday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council that all efforts should be made to launch an intra-Venezuelan dialogue and that Russia was ready to contribute to such an effort.

    "We support it 120 percent because that’s the only way you can have lasting peace when Venezuelans talk among themselves when Venezuelans discuss their own history, their future," Matjila said.

    The South African ambassador noted that majority countries view such an approach as ensuring lasting peace in Venezuela.

    "You know, we have 37 countries speaking and over 20 of them say they support it," Matjila said.

    Venezuelan anti-government protesters hold signs against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    UNSC Meeting is Part of US Strategy to Change Power in Venezuela - Russian Envoy
    South Africa stands ready to help facilitate the intra-Venezuelan dialogue if asked to assist, Matjila added.

    South African Ambassador also said that South Africa is prepared to contribute to facilitating an intra-Venezuelan dialogue if asked to do so.

    "If we are asked we’ll do that…. If they really want us to assist, we can do so," Matjila said.

    READ MORE: Iran-Contra Felon & Ex-Trump Opponent: Top Facts About US' New Venezuela Envoy

    The South African ambassador issued the comments after the UN Security Council meet to discuss the current situation in Venezuela.

    On Tuesday, the situation in Venezuela escalated when the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared that President Nicolas Maduro had usurped power. Opposition leader Jose Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president the following day. The United States, along with its allies and some Latin American countries, recognized Guaidoas the interim president of Venezuela.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay and other countries have expressed support for the Maduro government as being the legitimate authority in Venezuela.

    Related:

    Opposition Leader Guaido Demands Early Election in Venezuela as Soon as Possible
    United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela
    UK Alleged Refusal to Pull Out Venezuela's Gold ‘Protection of Assets’ - Guaido
    Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call – Report
    Bolivian President Condemns UNSC Meeting as Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs
    Tags:
    ultimatum, UN Security Council, United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, Jerry Matthews Matjila, Caracas, South Africa, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse