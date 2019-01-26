UK Alleged Refusal to Pull Out Venezuela's Gold ‘Protection of Assets’ - Guaido

“The process of protecting the assets of Venezuela has begun. We will not allow more abuse and theft of money intended for food, medicine and the future of our children,” Guaido wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call — Report
On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela. The United States shortly afterward urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume his post. The United Kingdom has joined the US calls.
Maduro in response called the opposition leader "a US puppet" and accused the United States of organizing a coup in Venezuela. The Venezuelan president also decided to cut off diplomatic relations with Washington.
All comments
Show new comments (0)