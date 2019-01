Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is holding a press conference at the presidential palace in Caracas amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Nicolas Maduro is willing to pursue dialogue with the opposition, following head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido branding Maduro's 10 January inauguration illegitimate and declaring himself interim president.

The United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru have recognised Guaido as the country's interim president.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.