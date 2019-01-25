Death Toll in Mexico's Gasoline Pipeline Blast Increases to 100 - Authorities

The previous death toll stood at 96 but on Thursday four more people died in a hospital, according to the IMSS. A total of 11 people are still being treated in hospitals.
Mexico is currently experiencing severe fuel shortages with people sometimes trying to steal gasoline from pipelines.
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to intensify his fight against fuel theft. The government's strategy includes using tanker trucks to deliver fuel.
