Death Toll in Mexico's Gasoline Pipeline Blast Increases to 100 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The number of people, who died in a gasoline pipeline explosion in Mexico's central Hidalgo state last week, has increased to 100, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said.

The previous death toll stood at 96 but on Thursday four more people died in a hospital, according to the IMSS. A total of 11 people are still being treated in hospitals.

The blast hit the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline late on January 18 after it was ruptured in an attempt to steal gasoline. Local residents were filling canisters when the disaster happened.

Mexico is currently experiencing severe fuel shortages with people sometimes trying to steal gasoline from pipelines.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to intensify his fight against fuel theft. The government's strategy includes using tanker trucks to deliver fuel.