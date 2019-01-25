Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Rules Out Start of War in Latin America

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik in an interview that from his point of view the start of war between Latin American nations was impossible.

“Despite some [foreign] governments’ wish to engage us in a conflict, war, that will not happen. There is a great spirit of peace between the nations of Latin America,” Arreaza said on Thursday.

At the same time, he is not ruling out foreign attempts to use mercenaries and armed units to escalate the situation.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister also added that the foreign countries that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president were following US instructions.

"As the saying goes, you need to know who is the master of the circus. President [Nicolas] Maduro yesterday broke off relations with the owner of the circus, with the United States. Satellite governments, submissive governments are following the instructions of the master," Arreaza said.

The foreign minister went on to express hope that the leadership of those countries will start to respect their people and the people of Latin America.

"But if this does not happen, then it would be obvious to us who the main interlocutor speaking for everyone, that is the government in Washington," Arreaza noted.

Over the past few days, Venezuela has been witnessing mass anti-government protests. On Wednesday, the leader of the opposition-run parliament, Juan Guaido, declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile and Colombia, among others, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, while other countries, including Russia and Mexico, expressed support for incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.