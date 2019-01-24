Register
19:12 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Civilians hold Venezuelan flags as they walk in a parade during a military exercise in Caracas, Venezuela, August 26, 2017

    Timeline of Political Instability in Venezuela Over the Years

    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president on Wednesday, with an intention to lead the transitional government until the next election.

    The United States formally recognized Guaido and demanded that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom it does not consider to be the legitimate head of state, should prevent violent actions against the opposition. Speaking to his supporters, Maduro declared himself the constitutional president, and called the opposition leader "the US puppet."

    To date, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru, in addition to the United States, recognized Guaido as the country’s president.

    READ MORE: How US-Venezuela Escalation Unfolded From Sanctions to Backing Anti-Maduro Coup

    Information about political instability in Venezuela is provided below.

    On April 19, 2013, Maduro was sworn in as the president of Venezuela. He promised in his statements that the period of his government’s rule would be a time of economic prosperity, justice and peace.

    Demonstrators clash with security forces while participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ
    Protests in France and Venezuela - Spot the Difference
    In October 2013, Maduro introduced a bill in the parliament giving him special powers to fight corruption. The document suggested the introduction of maximum penalties for those who, according to Maduro, declared "economic war" to Venezuela. According to him, those people were corrupt officials and those involved in sabotage of the national economy.

    Inflation in Venezuela at that time was the highest in Latin America, about 50 percent, while there was a shortage of goods in trade networks, where prices were tightly restricted by the government.

    The president and the government of the country blamed the opposition and businessmen for this, while the latter cited currency restrictions and barriers to foreign economic activity as the reasons.

    In late November 2013, the Venezuelan Economic Affairs Ministry officially ordered the introduction of preventive control in the network of electronic goods seller Daka, whose products had previously been confiscated and sold by the authorities for overpricing.

    READ MORE: Russia Warns US Against Military Interference in Venezuela's Affairs

    In February 2014, marches of supporters and opponents of the country’s president took place in various cities of Venezuela. People were killed, injured and detained as a result of the riots. Maduro stated that the unrest was an attempt to overthrow the government.

    On December 6, 2015, as a result of the parliamentary elections, the Venezuelan opposition gained control over the parliament for the first time in 17 years, securing two-thirds of seats. With a qualified majority (from 100 mandates), the opposition can organize a non-confidence vote in the vice-president and members of the government.

    Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido waves to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's acting president, on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Federico PARRA
    Things to Know About Venezuelan Opposition Leader Recognised as President by US
    In the context of the worsening economic crisis that started after the fall in world oil prices and serious inflation of the Venezuelan bolivar on the black market, six new bank notes with a value ranging from 500 up to 20,000 bolivars were introduced starting from December 15, 2016. Hyperinflation was the reason behind this innovation.

    The situation in Venezuela, the largest oil exporter in South America, has become critical amid a shortage of goods, galloping inflation and the fall in government revenues caused by the decline in oil prices, as well as an institutional crisis between the executive and legislative branches of the government.

    In December 2016, the Venezuelan National Assembly recognized Maduro responsible for the crisis situation in the country.

    In January 2017, the parliament declared that Maduro abandoned his post as a result of dereliction of duty. Maduro, in turn, accused the opposition parliament of a coup attempt. However, the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly does not have the constitutional powers to remove Maduro from the presidency.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Protests for 3d Day, Shots Replace Cooking Banging of Pots (VIDEOS)

    In April 2017, Maduro announced country’s withdrawal from the Organization of American States (OAS), which refused to recognize his new presidential powers.

    In August 2018, Maduro faced a failed assassination attempt.

    On January 10, 2019, Maduro was sworn in for the second presidential term for the period from 2019 until 2025.

    Security forces run after a demonstrator during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    Skirmishes Across Venezuela as US, Allies Endorse Presumptive President Guaido (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    In January 2019, the Venezuelan National Assembly cancelled Maduro’s decision to withdraw from the OAS.

    In early January 2019, Venezuela’s parliament elected its new head, Juan Guaido, who announced his intention to create a transitional authority to restore constitutional order, as well as a fund for the return of assets that had been seized from the country’s population with the use of corrupt means.

    Anti-government protest marches against Maduro that started in Venezuela on January 21, 2019, with demonstrators banging against their pots and pans, have already sparked unrest that has spread throughout the whole country and claimed the lives of more than a dozen people.

    Related:

    There Will Be No Snap Election in Venezuela - Envoy to Russia
    Spain Urges Early Election in Venezuela - Foreign Minister
    Protests in France and Venezuela - Spot the Difference
    How US-Venezuela Escalation Unfolded From Sanctions to Backing Anti-Maduro Coup
    Tags:
    unrest, protests, coup, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse