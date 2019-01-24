Brazil Rejects Possibility of Military Operation Against Venezuela - Reports

According to the Global news outlet, Mourao has stressed that interference into internal affairs of other countries was not among the policies pursued by Brasilia.
At the same time, Brazil has joined at least a dozen other countries that recognized the authority of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country's interim leader on Wednesday after the Venezuelan National Assembly — which he chairs — adopted a statement declaring the country's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, a usurper.
READ MORE: Venezuela Crisis: What We Know So far as US, Number of Countries Back Opposition
Brazil has been one the states, including the United States and the other Lima Group countries, that initially opposed Maduro's re-election as president last year, expressing their doubts over the legitimacy and fairness of the vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)