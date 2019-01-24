Shooting, Explosions Reported as VIDEOS of Caracas Protests Circulate on the Net

Following Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself the country's interim president and US urging Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido to assume the presidency, violence has broken out across Venezuela with videos of skirmishes circulating social media.

Meanwhile, the number of people who were killed in clashes during the nationwide protests in Venezuela has increased to 16, local media reported.

According to La Prensa de Lara media outlet, 16 people were killed in clashes in Venezuela's states of Portuguesa, Barinas, Tachira, Caracas, Amazonas and Bolivar.

Several accounts on Twitter reported explosions in the eastern part of Venezuela's capital.

#ExtraExtra: REPORTAN SITUACIÓN irregular en Palo Verde, zona cercana a Petare, en el este de Caracas. Se habla de presunta detonación de granada y fuerte enfrentamiento con cuerpos de seguridad. #NoticiaEnDesarrollo pic.twitter.com/pWOPtMk6Ea — El Pregonero (@LKNoticias) January 24, 2019

​Another user posted a footage allegedly capturing gunfire during the protests in Caracas.

Comenzó el tiroteo en petare Caracas hoy le tocó a los barrios del este de la ciudad, Conas por todos lados pic.twitter.com/aM4rcyTtWy — JuanCarlosFranco (@Francojuanky) January 24, 2019

10:40 pm el amparo Caracas, enfrentamientos y detonaciones reportan vencinos pic.twitter.com/xAI67xXyYX — JuanCarlosFranco (@Francojuanky) January 24, 2019

​Another footage shows people walking down the streets with loud claps in the background.

​Several videos posted online pictured the protesters capturing a truck, which allegedly belongs to to the country's national police in the west of the Venezuelan capital Caracas and setting it on fire.

"The group of screaming men came out of the truck of the national [police] after serious clashes on the streets," the eyewitness said.

Continúan disturbios en San Martin Caracas intentan voltear camión pic.twitter.com/ODhjKQOeKZ — JuanCarlosFranco (@Francojuanky) January 24, 2019

On Wednesday, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president at a mass rally in Caracas. The United States urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down in favor of Guaido. Maduro called the opposition leader "the US puppet" and said that Venezuela was severing diplomatic ties with Washington. Guaido has previously called for a nationwide anti-government protest on January 23, which marks the 61st anniversary of the uprising that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez. Supporters of Maduro held a separate rally on the same day.