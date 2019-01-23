Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó Swears Himself in as Interim President (VIDEOS)

Earlier this week, Venezuela’s National Assembly adopted a statement declaring Maduro usurped power and all the decisions made by him and the executive bodies were void. Maduro replied he would hold the National Assembly accountable for ridiculing the country’s constitution.

Juan Guaido, the president of the disempowered National Assembly took the oath of office as Interim President of Venezuela.

Before the ceremony, Guaido claimed that 4 of the 23 Venezuelan states had joined the protests against the government.

"Barinas, Aragua, Bolivar and Nueva Esparta today have awakened in a single voice, rose and supported their legitimate National Assembly", he wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington recognises Guaido as the legitimate head of the South American country.

"We continue to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people", Trump said.

🇻🇪 “Hoy 23 de enero de 2019 (…) juro asumir formalmente las competencias del Ejecutivo Nacional como presidente encargado de Venezuela”, Juan Guaidó se juramenta como presidente encargado del país. #23Ene #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/mNNchTwuWN — Gabriel G. Marquez (@G_GarciaMarquez) 23 января 2019 г.

The news comes amid protests against Maduro, which broke out across Venezuela late on Tuesday, with at least four people killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations.

Later on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence told the Venezuelan people in a video message that the US government supports Guaido’s call for a transitional government.

#Venezuela: protest against left socialist governmentpic.twitter.com/uxV6R8hzQe — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 23 января 2019 г.

New nationwide rallies are scheduled to be held later in the day, coinciding with the 61st anniversary of the coup that overthrew former President Marcos Perez Jimenez.