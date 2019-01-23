Venezuelan Opposition Lawmaker Reports First Death in Anti-Gov't Protests

"We have received confirmation that the first victim of firearms used during the protests has been taken to a hospital in the Catia neighbourhood", Olivares said on Twitter.
At the same time, Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho tweeted that the current death toll stood at two.
#AHORA #23Ene 12:05am Balance:— Jose Manuel Olivares (@joseolivaresm) January 23, 2019
Hay información sin confirmar de 2 fallecidos en el Hosp. Magallanes de Catia.
#Caracas #Catia Un manifestante murió por herida de bala en abdomen en Cutira. El joven de 16A fue identificado como Alixon Pizani. Estaba protestando cuando resultó herido. Fue trasladado a periférico de Catia pero ingresó sin signos vitales. Reportan otra fallecida y 2 heridos pic.twitter.com/rpacwntduD— Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) 23 января 2019 г.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a nationwide anti-government protest on January 23, which marks the 61st anniversary of the uprising that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez. Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are planning a separate rally on the same day.
Camacho reported late on Tuesday that the opposition protest had begun outside Venezuela's Supreme Court, with demonstrators burning tires and blocking the road.
According to Nacional, the protesters in the city of San Felix in eastern Bolivar state torched the statue of Venezuela's former President Hugo Chavez in the early hours of Wednesday.
