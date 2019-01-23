Venezuelan Opposition Lawmaker Reports First Death in Anti-Gov't Protests

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Jose Olivares said one person has been killed during anti-government protests in Caracas.

"We have received confirmation that the first victim of firearms used during the protests has been taken to a hospital in the Catia neighbourhood", Olivares said on Twitter.

At the same time, Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho tweeted that the current death toll stood at two.



"We have received confirmation that the first victim of firearms used during the protests has been taken to a hospital in the Catia neighbourhood"

A 16-year-old protester identified as Alixon Pizani died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in Cutira, Catia. He was taken to a hospital but arrived without vital signs. Another death and 2 injured were also reported.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a nationwide anti-government protest on January 23, which marks the 61st anniversary of the uprising that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez. Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are planning a separate rally on the same day.

Camacho reported late on Tuesday that the opposition protest had begun outside Venezuela's Supreme Court, with demonstrators burning tires and blocking the road.

The media outlet Nacional later reported about clashes between Venezuela's National Guard and protesters who were throwing various objects at their vehicle in Catia district. The guardsmen reportedly fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

According to Nacional, the protesters in the city of San Felix in eastern Bolivar state torched the statue of Venezuela's former President Hugo Chavez in the early hours of Wednesday.