Venezuela to Review Relations With US, 'Take Political Measures', Maduro Says

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Caracas will reconsider its relationship with the United States after US Vice President Mike Pence expressed support for Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido's idea to establish a transitional government in his country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Pence said in a video message that the US government supported Guaido’s "courageous decision… to assert that body’s constitutional powers, declare Maduro an usurper, and call for the establishment of a transitional government."

"I have tasked the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to start revising relations with the United States and take political measures. The US vice president violated the rules of the game," Maduro told the Telesur TV channel.

On 10 January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for his second presidential term, which will last until 2025. The Organization of American States, members of the Lima Group — except Mexico — and the United States refused to recognize Maduro's new term.