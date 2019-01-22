Caracas Accuses Ecuador of Xenophobia Amid Crackdown on Venezuelan Migrants

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno ordered setting up specialized units to control Venezuelan immigrants after a Venezuelan man killed his pregnant Ecuadorian girlfriend in the northern city of Ibarra.
"President Moreno's official statement spurred a spiral of xenophobic violence against the Venezuelan migrant community in Ecuador," the ministry's statement read.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also said on Twitter that Caracas intended to take action that might be available to it against Ecuador's xenophobic behavior.
Ratificamos que el señor @Lenin y su gobierno son responsables de garantizar la integridad de l@s venezolan@s en Ecuador. Venezuela tomará acciones legales internacionales ante esta instigación xenófoba que prefigura delito y lesiona los derechos humanos de nuestros compatriotas https://t.co/1svmzudxv0— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 21, 2019
