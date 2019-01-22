Venezuelan Police Open Fire Amid Protests in Caracas - Reports

The Nacional media outlet reported that police officers were firing at buildings, without specifying the type of guns used.
[ #Now ] At the cry of "Get out Maduro " neighbors of the Avenue Armed Forces in #Caracas bang pots in protest and put up barricades. They also report "pot banging " in other areas of Caracas https://t.co/PGonadttVg Video: @Dayanakrays— Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) January 22, 2019
pic.twitter.com/kg5rvSybOa
READ MORE: Venezuelan Armed Forces Detain Soldiers Involved in Caracas Coup Attempt — MoD
According to previous media reports, demonstrators in Los Mecedores and Puerta Caracas neighbourhoods barricaded roads with tires and stones, joining the protests in Caracas neighbourhood of Cotiza, which erupted after a group of servicemen attacked a National Guard outpost in Cotiza.
All comments
Show new comments (0)