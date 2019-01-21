Venezuela's Forces Detain Rebel Soldiers Involved in Caracas Uprising - MoD

The news comes after reports of exiled military opposition members claiming that the armed forces are ready to turn against President Nicolas Maduro, calling on people to take to the streets.

According to Diosdado Cabello, the president of the Constituent Assembly, some rebel military personnel involved in a coup attempt in Caracas have been apprehended.

"Yet again, our national Bolivarian Armed Forces… have detained a small group of thugs and traitors to the homeland, who stole arms to perpetuate violence and fuel concern among the people. We will win", Cabello said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the newspaper Nacional reported that some troops had seized a military base in Cotiza in western Caracas.

On 10 January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for his second term, which will last until 2025.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that "the Maduro regime is illegitimate", adding that Washington would persist in its efforts, using its economic and diplomatic power to the fullest, to "restore real democracy to that country".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW