05:53 GMT +319 January 2019
    Smoke rises from chemical containers from logistic company Localfrio in Guaruja, Brazil, January 14, 2016

    At Least 20 Dead, Multiple Hurt as Ruptured Pipeline Explodes in Central Mexico

    © REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker
    Latin America
    114

    Mexican Broadcaster has shown dramatic footage of the burning pipeline in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan near a refinery to the north of Mexico City.

    According to local media reports, a ruptured pipeline exploded on Friday, killing at least 20 and injuring dozens of people who were trying to fill containers with fuel near the broken pipeline. The pipeline reportedly exploded hours after thieves drilled an illegal tap into the pipeline.

    "The preliminary report I've been passed is very serious, they're telling me 20 people have died, charred, and that 54 are injured, burned", the governor of Hidalgo state, Omar Fayad told Mexican television on Friday as quoted by Reuters.

    Mexican Secretary for Public Safety Alfonso Durazo said that after the major explosion the National Emergency Committee had been formed in order to help the "affected population".

    WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a crackdown on fuel theft. According to Reuters, the local authorities estimate that the country has lost more than $3 billion last year due to rampant gasoline theft.

    Meanwhile, fuel shortages have been reported in at least 10 of Mexico's 31 states over past several days, prompting authorities in a number of localities to take special measures. The shortages were reportedly caused by the government's crackdown on huachicoleros, criminals who specialize in illegally tapping pipelines to steal fuel.

    Smoke rises from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Death Toll From Oil Plant Explosion in Mexico Rises to 24
    As part of the government's measures, state-owned petroleum company Pemex closed several large oil pipelines. Now, fuel is reportedly delivered mostly by tank-cars instead of pipelines, which led to a decrease in supply.

    In this regard, Lopez Obrador said that the security of all six major pipelines running through the territory of the country with a total length of 1,600 kilometers (994 miles), must be enhanced.

    READ MORE: At Least 30 Injured in Fuel Tank Explosion in Southern Mexico

    Votre message a été envoyé!
