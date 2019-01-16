Register
07:41 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    Maduro Vows to Punish National Assembly For 'Making Fun' of Constitution

    © REUTERS / Adriana Loureiro
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan National Assembly adopted on Tuesday a statement declaring country's President Nicolas Maduro an usurper with all the decisions made by the president and the executive bodies void, local media reported.

    "The historic document, in which the parliament assumes the powers based on the constitution's articles 233, 333 and 250, has been adopted", the president of the country’s National Assembly, Juan Guaido, wrote on his Twitter page.

    Nicolas Maduro, in turn, has promised to hold the opposition-run National Assembly accountable for "making fun" of the constitution.

    “Those who want to make fun of the constitution, let them ridicule it, there will be justice […] The Supreme Court will put things in their place", Maduro was quoted as saying by the national AVN news agency.

    The opposition-controlled National Assembly has also reportedly stepped up its standoff with Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday by offering an amnesty to anyone from the military who joins it in disavowing the Venezuelan leader. The "amnesty law" would extend also to civilian government officials who collaborate "in the restitution of constitutional order," Venezuelan parliament said.

    "We are talking to middle and low-ranking military: break away from the fear," Juan Guaido was quoted as saying by AFP.

    A customer leaves a Banesco's bank branch as other wait in line, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Russia Offers Venezuela Plan on Revitalising Economy - Deputy Finance Minister
    The National Assembly has had an opposition majority since January 2016. Venezuela’s National Assembly has reportedly opened its first debate on the amnesty bill. The bill stipulates granting amnesty to 75 prisoners who are opponents of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, as well as people living in self-imposed exile because of their opposition to the current Venezuelan leader.

    On 10 January, Maduro took the oath of office to begin his second presidential term, which will last until 2025. The Organization of American States, members of the Lima Group — except Mexico — and the United States refused to recognize Maduro's new term. On Friday, the Washington-based Venezuelan Supreme Court in Exile called on Guaido to take over the presidency. Guaido himself has declared his readiness to do so, adding that the country's constitution allowed him to call a new election.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: Venezuela's Maduro Gov't 'Illegitimate,' US to Restore 'Democracy There'

    Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence has conducted a phone call with Venezuelan opposition leader to express the United States’ support, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    'Puppet': Maduro Claims National Assembly President 'Created by US Intelligence'
    In addition, CNN reported Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Donald Trump was also considering the opposition leader Juan Guaido to name as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

    In turn, Juan Guaido has announced mass protests on 23 January, the anniversary of the removal from power of Marcos Perez Jimenez, the late Venezuelan president who was deposed as a result of the 1958 coup.

    Related:

    Pompeo: Venezuela's Maduro Gov't 'Illegitimate,' US to Restore 'Democracy There'
    Ending Venezuelan Crisis Complicated by Attitudes Towards Maduro – Russian Envoy
    Bolton Says US Not Recognizing President Maduro’s 'Illegitimate Claim to Power'
    Chile Refuses to Recognize Maduro's New Presidential Term - Foreign Ministry
    Nicolas Maduro Sworn in for Second Term as Venezuelan President
    Tags:
    punishment, accusations, policy, Venezuelan National Assembly, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse