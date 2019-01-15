Russia Offers Venezuela Plan on Revitalising Economy - Deputy Finance Minister

"We have made a proposal [to Venezuela]. An informal one. Traditionally, a project is devised after consultations and partners provide a response to this project", the official said on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.
He also addressed the deal on restructuring Venezuela's debt to Russia.
"Agreements have already been reached. They are making payments in line with a new schedule", Storchak added.
Galloping inflation and a shortage of goods have sparked mass protests across the country, while scores of Venezuelans are fleeing the tough situation abroad.
