Italian Militant Cezare Battisti Caught in Bolivia

“Italian terrorist Cesare Battisti was arrested in Bolivia this night [Saturday] and will soon be brought to Brazil, from where he will probably be taken to Italy,” Filipe Martins tweeted.
Brazilian media said the 64-year-old is wanted in Italy on four murder charges committed in the 1970s as part of an outlawed terrorist group. An Italian court gave him a life sentence in absentia in 1993.
#13gennaio #Bolivia team di poliziotti italiani con polizia boliviana ha individuato e catturato #CesareBattisti— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) 13 января 2019 г.
Fondamentale l’attività dei poliziotti Antiterrorismo italiano #Dcpp e del Servizio Cooperazione Internazionale Polizia #Scip #Criminalpol pic.twitter.com/CdAVZKpEY4
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Sunday praised the new Brazilian government, national law enforcement agencies and the Interpol for catching Battisti, in a statement on Facebook, and promised the extremist would spend the rest of his life in jail.
