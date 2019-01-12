Ending Venezuelan Crisis Complicated by Attitudes Towards Maduro – Russian Envoy

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Non-recognition of re-elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's second term by most American states will complicate settlement of the political crisis in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik on Saturday.

“I believe that the only result of all these demarches of the United States, the Lima Group and the European Union will be, unfortunately, narrowing opportunities for the search for a political solution. In this regard, the position of Mexico looks wiser as it is really aimed at looking for settlement [of the conflict], instead of obstruction of Caracas,” Zaemsky said.

At the same time, the Russian ambassador noted that such a stance of most Latin American states would not deteriorate the situation in Venezuela.

“I do not think that this could deteriorate the social and economic situation [in Venezuela]. I also do not think that something will significantly change in the international arena because these countries have earlier criticized the May 20 presidential election,” Zaemsky added.

Maduro was sworn in for his second term, which will last through 2025, on Thursday following his victory in the presidential election last May. The Organization of American States, the Lima Group (except Mexico) and the United States said that they would not recognize Maduro as the president of Venezuela.

Maduro, aged 56, has been serving as the president of Venezuela since 2013. In May 2018, he was re-elected for the second six-year term, having secured almost 70 percent of votes.

Venezuela is currently in a deep economic crisis caused by the fall of oil prices and has been facing mass protests since last spring.