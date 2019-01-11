Seven People Killed, 33 Injured as Bus Rolls Over in Cuba - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people died and another 33 suffered injuries after a bus carrying a total of 40 passengers, including 22 foreigners, rolled over in Cuba's southeastern province of Guantanamo, local media reported Friday.

According to the Juventud Rebelde news portal, the incident occurred on Thursday. The driver of the bus, which belongs to Via Azul company, lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another car.

The driver, in turn, stated that he had lost control of the bus because the road surface was too wet, insisting that he was driving at a low speed and did not interact with other vehicles.

The injured passengers have been hospitalized and five of them, including two foreigners, are currently in a critical condition.