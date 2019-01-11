Peruvian Police Disperse Protesters Attacking Venezuelan Embassy - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Peruvian police have dispersed a crowd of Venezuelan nationals who stormed the building of the Venezuelan embassy in Lima in protest against the beginning of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's second term in office, local media reported.

The Nacional newspaper reported, that the law enforcement used tear gas to suppress the crowd.

The embassy, in its turn, published a video showing the protesters crashing the gate and entering the diplomatic mission’s building.

EU Refuses to Send Delegation to Attend Maduro's Inauguration

There have been no reports about detentions during the protests.

On Thursday, Maduro was sworn in for his second term which will last through 2025.

The Peruvian government has decided to recall its temporary charge d'affaires in Venezuela after Maduro assumed the Venezuelan presidency. Moreover, Lima said it viewed Maduro’s inauguration as illegitimate and declared its full support for the Venezuelan National Assembly — the opposition-controlled unicameral parliament, which has been virtually excluded from the political life of the country.