Peruvian Police Disperse Protesters Attacking Venezuelan Embassy - Reports

The Nacional newspaper reported, that the law enforcement used tear gas to suppress the crowd.
The embassy, in its turn, published a video showing the protesters crashing the gate and entering the diplomatic mission’s building.
On Thursday, Maduro was sworn in for his second term which will last through 2025.
The Peruvian government has decided to recall its temporary charge d'affaires in Venezuela after Maduro assumed the Venezuelan presidency. Moreover, Lima said it viewed Maduro’s inauguration as illegitimate and declared its full support for the Venezuelan National Assembly — the opposition-controlled unicameral parliament, which has been virtually excluded from the political life of the country.
