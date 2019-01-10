Register
22:44 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the official announcement as a candidate for national elections, in Mexico City

    Mexican President Says Sabotage Causes Interruption in Petrol Supply in Capital

    © AFP 2018 / Pedro Pardo
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that sabotage caused of the interruption petrol's supply in the country's capital.

    "The lack of petrol in Mexico City occurred due to the sabotage on the pipeline from Tuxpan [the city in Veracruz state] to Askapotsalko [suburb of the capital], work on its restoration has been carried out all day, until it was blocked again," Obrador said during his daily press conference.

    For several days Mexico has been facing tense situation with petrol at filling stations, which also affected the country's capital. There are long queues of cars to refill the tanks in Mexico City, many people come to the filling stations late at night.

    Trump Border Wall
    Twitter
    Mexican President Refuses to Engage in Trump's Border Wall Discussion
    According to the president, a leak was detected in the pipeline on Wednesday and later eliminated. The supply of the city had to be restored by early Thursday morning, but then a new leak occurred.

    READ MORE: Mexican Gasoline Crisis Reaches Capital, State Oil Company Calls to Avoid Panic

    In this regard, Lopez Obrador said that the security of all six major pipelines running through the territory of the country with a total length of 1,600 kilometres (994 miles), must be enhanced.

    However, the president reiterated that Mexico City has sufficient reserves of petrol, but the main problem was its logistics and distribution. Earlier, the Mexican authorities decided to disconnect several large pipelines with the aim to combat illegal tie-ins through which petrol was stolen and to start supplying fuel mainly by tanks. This led to the petrol crisis in several states of the country.

    Related:

    Mexico FM Requests Probe Into Tear Gas Use at US Border
    WATCH Mexican MMA Fighter Stun 'Korean Zombie' in 2018 KO of the Year
    Trump Doubles Down on Claim Mexico Paying for Border Wall Through Trade Deal
    US Authorities Fire Tear Gas Against Migrants at Mexico Border - Reports
    Tags:
    gasoline, pipeline, petrol, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico City, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse