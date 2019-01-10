Mexican President Says Sabotage Causes Interruption in Petrol Supply in Capital

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that sabotage caused of the interruption petrol's supply in the country's capital.

"The lack of petrol in Mexico City occurred due to the sabotage on the pipeline from Tuxpan [the city in Veracruz state] to Askapotsalko [suburb of the capital], work on its restoration has been carried out all day, until it was blocked again," Obrador said during his daily press conference.

For several days Mexico has been facing tense situation with petrol at filling stations, which also affected the country's capital. There are long queues of cars to refill the tanks in Mexico City, many people come to the filling stations late at night.

According to the president, a leak was detected in the pipeline on Wednesday and later eliminated. The supply of the city had to be restored by early Thursday morning, but then a new leak occurred.

In this regard, Lopez Obrador said that the security of all six major pipelines running through the territory of the country with a total length of 1,600 kilometres (994 miles), must be enhanced.

However, the president reiterated that Mexico City has sufficient reserves of petrol, but the main problem was its logistics and distribution. Earlier, the Mexican authorities decided to disconnect several large pipelines with the aim to combat illegal tie-ins through which petrol was stolen and to start supplying fuel mainly by tanks. This led to the petrol crisis in several states of the country.