New Mexican Government Releases 16 Political Prisoners - Minister

"A total of 368 cases are currently being reviewed, we have already released 16 people, many of whom even did not have a sentence passed after long years of imprisonment because judges were not able to sentence them due to the absence of reasons for that", Sanchez Cordero said at a daily press conference of Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who assumed his office in December.
The Mexican interior minister also revealed the government's intention to avoid the criminalization of social protests in the country.
