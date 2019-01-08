Mexican Military Takes Control of Pemex Facilities - Reports

In Salamanca, the military checked all refinery employees before letting them enter or leave the plant, and also conducted an inspection inside the plant. According to media reports, employees of the plant were banned from using mobile phones and other means of communication in order to avoid possible contacts with the so-called huachicoleros — criminals specializing in illegal taps into pipelines to steal fuel.
In Culiacan, the troops took Pemex facilities under operational control to prevent fuel theft, the newspaper noted.
It is assumed that the military will ensure the safety of the plant in Salamanca for at least one month, El Universal newspaper reported.
According to the fuel theft prevention plan presented earlier by Obrador, the Mexican federal forces take control of the Pemex monitoring system. As Obrador stated, only 20 percent of stolen fuel is due to illegal taps, the rest is stolen by the company's management. According to the president, the theft of fuel cost the state-owned company 60 billion pesos (about $3 billion) last year.
