Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits West Brazil - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The epicenter was registered to be 89 kilometers (55.3 miles) west of the Tarauaca municipality in the Acre state, at an estimated depth of 575.3 kilometers (357.5 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There have been no immediate reports on damage or casualties.

According to the USGS, only a few people have said having felt the quake. Even being a larger magnitude tremor, this jolt remains a 'green alert' related to fatalities and economic losses, meaning it has a low likelihood of causing substantial damage or impact.

During the current US government shutdown, USGS is currently being manned by a small number of agency employees who are keeping key safety operations running, according to a Department of the Interior statement.

