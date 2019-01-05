Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits West Brazil - USGS

There have been no immediate reports on damage or casualties.
Depth: 575.27 km
Sat Jan 05 16:25:38 GMT-03:00 2019
Near 89km W of Tarauaca, #Brazil https://t.co/NhISx64UhE pic.twitter.com/YJIe5x5zf0
According to the USGS, only a few people have said having felt the quake. Even being a larger magnitude tremor, this jolt remains a 'green alert' related to fatalities and economic losses, meaning it has a low likelihood of causing substantial damage or impact.
During the current US government shutdown, USGS is currently being manned by a small number of agency employees who are keeping key safety operations running, according to a Department of the Interior statement.
