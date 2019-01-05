Venezuelan Parl't Rejects Legitimacy of Maduro's Second Term - Reports

"We reaffirm the illegitimacy of Nicolas Maduro", the assembly's new president, Juan Guaido, stated. "As of January 10, he will be usurping the presidency and consequently this National Assembly is the only legitimate representative of the people".
The statement comes after Peru’s government published a paper, also signed by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Saint Lucia, reiterating their full support for the Venezuelan legislature and rejecting the last election, which led Maduro to victory.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)