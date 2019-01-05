Russian Lawmaker Says US Seeks ‘Color Revolution’ in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The decision of the Lima Group of countries not to recognize the new term of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was inspired by the United States, which seeks a color revolution in the country, Igor Morozov, the member of the Russian upper house's information policy committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"This is all inspired by the United States. They will continue to exert pressure on Maduro and the political processes in the country. Its goal is another color revolution," Morozov said.

Stressing that the United States has already "tested" all aspects of such revolutions in the Middle East and Ukraine, the lawmaker said that a color revolution in Venezuela could be triggered, as in other countries, via the Internet, with the help of "calls in social networks to take to the streets" and social protests.

Morozov noted that Russia as an ally of Venezuela must prevent such a scenario.

"All the technological aspects of Washington's preparation for a new color revolution in Venezuela should be disclosed and documented. Those illegal steps that the United States is preparing in this country shall necessarily be discussed in the UN Security Council," he said.

The Lima Group made its statement in a joint declaration on Friday. The paper was published by Peru’s government after the group’s meeting, which was attended by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo via video link-up. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stated that the Lima Group encouraged a government overthrow in the South American country.

Maduro’s new presidential term is set to begin next week.

Maduro was re-elected during a vote held last May. His inauguration for another four-year term is scheduled for January 10.

The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country.