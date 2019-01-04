Explosion Hits Bus Stop on Busy Avenue in Chile's Capital, at Least 5 Injured

At least five people were injured in an explosion at a bus stop on a busy avenue in the centre of Chile's capital. All of the injured, including a 30-year-old woman who sustained severe wounds, were rushed to hospitals, local media report.
#ÚLTIMAHORA 🔴 Al menos 4 heridos al estallar un artefacto explosivo en una parada de autobús en el centro de Santiago de #Chile: @lanacioncl— eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) January 4, 2019
EN DESARROLLO… pic.twitter.com/PWE2XgIURe
An explosive device was located in a bag at a bus stop in the centre of Vicuña Mackena Avenue, according to preliminary reports.
🔴El instante que una segunda explosión sorprende en zona donde ocurrió estallido en paradero de Santiago Centro. Se desconoce hasta ahora el origen. pic.twitter.com/8TCszcIj3v— T13 (@T13) January 4, 2019
Explosive ordnance disposal units were deployed to the scene; the area remains cordoned off.
Unilever despidiendo gente; CIC, Forus y FASA en huelga;TAG resjustado. Solución, desviar la atención del público.#Bomba #Santiago #Chile pic.twitter.com/AJuVgQ4Nly— Camiseta Retro (@CamisetaRetro) January 4, 2019
#IMÁGENES // @T13 #Santiago #Chile #Explosión pic.twitter.com/vd4RIPTIj1— eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) January 4, 2019
According to media reports, authorities are investigating the potential involvement of eco-terrorists in the incident, after they posted a provocative statement on the internet prior the attack.
