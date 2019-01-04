Explosion Hits Bus Stop on Busy Avenue in Chile's Capital, at Least 5 Injured

The area remains totally closed off following the explosion of an unidentified object at a bus stop in the centre of Santiago de Chile.

At least five people were injured in an explosion at a bus stop on a busy avenue in the centre of Chile's capital. All of the injured, including a 30-year-old woman who sustained severe wounds, were rushed to hospitals, local media report.

#ÚLTIMAHORA 🔴 Al menos 4 heridos al estallar un artefacto explosivo en una parada de autobús en el centro de Santiago de #Chile: @lanacioncl



EN DESARROLLO… pic.twitter.com/PWE2XgIURe — eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) January 4, 2019

​An explosive device was located in a bag at a bus stop in the centre of Vicuña Mackena Avenue, according to preliminary reports.

🔴El instante que una segunda explosión sorprende en zona donde ocurrió estallido en paradero de Santiago Centro. Se desconoce hasta ahora el origen. pic.twitter.com/8TCszcIj3v — T13 (@T13) January 4, 2019

Explosive ordnance disposal units were deployed to the scene; the area remains cordoned off.

According to media reports, authorities are investigating the potential involvement of eco-terrorists in the incident, after they posted a provocative statement on the internet prior the attack. ​