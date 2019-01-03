Register
23:04 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Air Refueling with F-22, F-18

    ‘Jealous’ US Upping Military Activity in Latin America to Counter Russia, China

    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Milano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US has been stepping up its involvement in military exercises in Latin America in recent years, partly in response to growing regional influence by Russia and China. The US has long supported right-wing governments in the region to protect its interests and block Soviet influence; more recently, they’ve been a bulwark against the Pink Tide.

    Almost since the country's inception, the United States has viewed Latin America as its own backyard, with US President James Monroe articulating that view in 1823 in a doctrine that came to be named after him. Ironically, that, too, was provoked by Russian expansion into the Americas, when it claimed land along North America's northwestern Pacific coast.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Massive Defense Drills Show Russia, China Take US ‘Great Power Competition’ Seriously

    "When it comes to China and Russia, we are looking at cooperation where we can and pushing back aggressively where we must," US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told Foreign Policy in a November 2018 interview. "We keep a close eye on their activities globally, but certainly we keep an eye on their activities [in Latin America]."

    During his tour of several Latin American countries last August, then-Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis remarked, "We see Latin America as our neighbor. Some people say we don't pay much attention to it. That is certainly not the case in the military." Mattis was the first Pentagon chief to visit the region since 2014.

    According to Maj. Joost Verduyn, spokesman for Air Forces Southern Command, the US has stepped up its participation in regional military exercises in recent years, even though the number of them hasn't increased.

    "What has been increasing is the participation in these exercises," Verduyn told Military.com. "The air show in Chile earlier [last] year was highlighted by the F-35, and the US Air Force sent more aircraft to participate in the show than it had before. US and partner nation participation in exercises in South America also continue to grow."

    Other examples of US participation in the region include air-to-air combat training exercises hosted by the Colombian Air Force last July; a 12-country air force exercise hosted in Arizona last July; a Brazilian-hosted air-to-air combat drill last November that featured eight countries; and the deployment of the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort to the Colombian city of Turbo in August to aid Venezuelan refugees in the country.

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speak to reporters about the Congressional Budget Office projection that 14 million people would lose health coverage under the House Republican bill dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March, 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    House Democrats Will Expand Russiagate in 2019 to Push Trump Toward War

    "Nearly every week of the year, the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) and the US Air Force are conducting smaller subject matter expert exchanges across Central and South America and the Caribbean," Verduyn told Military.com.

    However, despite this rhetoric, the US' budget for its military forces in the region hasn't noticeably increased.

    "Because no nation in the region poses a direct, conventional military threat to the United States, Latin America tends to rank fairly low on force allocation priorities," wrote former US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head Adm. Kurt Tidd in a March 2016 posture statement.

    W. Alejandro Sanchez, a contributor to the Center for International Maritime Security, specializing in Latin American and Caribbean national security issues, told Military.com for a Thursday article that, despite Mattis' comments, "there was no visible increase to SOUTHCOM's budget or assets… The Navy didn't [even] give them those decommissioned frigates as they requested to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean."

    General view of Caracas, Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Bogota Rejects Media Reports About Colombia-Brazil Plans to Invade Venezuela

    "Historically, the US military has had two missions in Latin America: combating communism and fighting the war on drugs," journalist and author Daniel Lazare told Sputnik Thursday. "Both have wreaked endless havoc."

    "The first led to the Contra war against the Sandinistas, a counter-insurgency effort in Guatemala that killed some 200,000 to 250,000 people in all, plus coups in Chile, Brazil, etc. The second has triggered vast crime waves that have inundated Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Paraguay and other countries as well. It's a rampage of destruction unlike anything else in the world outside of the Middle East," Lazare said.

    "So when Mattis calls for yet another military ‘partnership,' my heart sinks," Lazare said. "What makes it particularly galling is that it is prompted by the most tentative actions on the part of Russia and China, e.g. a mild expression of support for Venezuela on the one hand and the dispatching of a medical ship to neighboring Colombia on the other."

    "One would think that a great power would barely notice such things. But the US is so jealous of its monopoly on chaos that it bristles at the slightest challenge."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left center, is received by Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro at the military base Fort Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Netanyahu Meets With Brazil’s President-Elect Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Hails Alliance

    In September, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Peace Ark put into port at La Guaira, Venezuela, as part of its 11-nation "Mission Harmony" tour. Most of the other nations were Pacific island countries, the Navy Times reported. The publication suggested the week-long stopover was intended as a riposte to the Comfort's deployment to Colombia the previous month.

    Then in mid-December, two Russian Air Force Tu-160 supersonic bombers flew to Venezuela to practice drills in some decidedly non-Russian climates. The huge bombers, nicknamed "White Swans," conducted basic exercises in high humidity and temperature conditions, Sputnik reported at the time, departing five days after their arrival.

    It wasn't the first time Russian bombers had visited the Caribbean nation, but neighboring Colombia and the US were apoplectic about their presence. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scolded Russia for sending its bombers "halfway around the world to Venezuela," and Colombian President Ivan Duque called the move unfriendly.

    Foreign Policy noted that China's primary interest in the region is tapping its vast oil reserves and bolstering anti-American sentiment. "A master at leveraging trade and direct economic investment for geopolitical gains," the publication writes, China has now become the primary destination for exports from seven Latin American countries and in five has become their single largest export market.

    Caracas, Venezuela
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Caracas Views Pompeo's Visit to Latin America as Interference Attempt - Ministry

    "The Colombians are concerned that the US has been leaving the region behind, and it has created a void, this vacuum to fill," Moises Rendon, an analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Foreign Policy. Colombia "can't say no to China, because they are providing opportunities and investment, [while] the US is not providing the same types of opportunities."

    Russia, meanwhile, has found a regional niche in weapons deals, supplying Venezuela and Bolivia with hardware, the latter of which, ironically enough, acquired them to combat drug trafficking — exactly how the US justifies its presence in the Andean region.

    Brazil, another of the BRICS emerging industrial nations (which also include Russia, India, China and South Africa), has recently turned away from its partnerships with those nations with the election of President Jair Bolsonaro late last year.

    Bolsonaro, who was sworn into office on Tuesday, ran on an anti-Chinese position, saying that "China owns the whole country," the Washington Post reported. Brazil is one of the nations whose top trading partner is China. The far-right Bolsonaro has also positioned himself as an anti-socialist warrior, saving Brazil from "cultural Marxism" and vowing opposition to the Bolivarian project in Venezuela being led by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela as well as other leftist governments in the region such as Bolivia and Nicaragua, collectively known as the "Pink Tide."

    US leaders wasted no time celebrating their new eager partner.

    ​Nikki Haley, although departing from the Trump administration, voiced her support for Bolsonaro, a former army officer and vocal supporter of the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for decades. Pompeo, likewise, celebrated Bolsonaro's "joint commitment" to US policy in the region.

    ​Ironically, though, the US trade war with China has increased economic ties between Brazil and China, with the huge soybean tariffs turning Brazil into China's largest supplier of the crop, as well as boosting its sales of iron and steel, the Post noted.

    Related:

    US SOUTHCOM Chief Accuses Russia of Using Sputnik, RT to Bash US Policies
    'We Have New War on Our Hands': US Should Help Iraqi Forces – SOUTHCOM
    Tags:
    China's influence, Russian influence, joint military exercises, backyard, military cooperation, trade, Jair Bolsonaro, General James Mattis, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse