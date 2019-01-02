WATCH Brazil's New First Lady Speak in Sign Language at President's Inauguration

Michelle Bolsonaro's message was witnessed by more than 100,000 people attending the inauguration ceremony in the capital Brasilia, in addition to the millions who tuned in on television. High-profile foreign officials in attendance included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Brazil's new First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro delivered a speech in sign language as her husband Jair Bolsonaro took an oath of office as the country's 42nd president.

"We are all on the same side. Together we will achieve prosperous Brazil, with love, order, progress, peace, education and freedom for all. Brazil and God are above all. Thank you very much. God bless you," First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro said.

