Register
00:06 GMT +302 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    'Unacceptable Threat': Pompeo Discusses Iran With Netanyahu - State Dept

    © AP Photo / Thomas Coex
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    308

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Tuesday discussed Iran’s "regional aggression" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US State Department said in a statement.

    “Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today in Brasilia, Brazil. They discussed the unacceptable threat that regional aggression and provocation by Iran and its agents poses to Israeli and regional security. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and unconditional right to self-defense,” the statement read.

    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as ties with Brazil, according to the statement.

    Pompeo and Netanyahu met on the sidelines of the inauguration of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

    The United States quit the 2015 Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran last year and re-imposed two rounds of sanctions that earlier had been waived in return for Tehran scaling down its atomic energy program.

    Netanyahu called the curbs on Iran's oil trade, shipping and banking as "the most severe sanctions imposed on Iran since the beginning of the effort to stop its aggression." The Israeli leader — fighting multiple corruption trails against him and his family at home — described US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-introduce sanctions as a "courageous, determined and important" move that, he said, would contribute to stability and security.

    READ MORE: US Hopes Russia Will Allow Israel to Bomb Iranian Forces in Syria

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take photos with members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Iran Slams Trump's Visit to Iraq as Disrespect for Sovereignty - Reports
    In December 2018, the US State Department noted that Washington fully supports Tel Aviv's right to protect itself from Iranian "adventurism" in the region that could threaten the existence of the self-described 'Jewish state.'

    Iran, one of Syria's closest allies, has been supporting Damascus throughout the seven-year Syrian civil war. Although Israel has claimed officially that is has a neutral stance on the Syrian conflict, Tel Aviv has opposed an alleged Iranian military presence in Syria, fearing that Tehran could gain increased influence in the region.

    Despite its claimed neutral stance, Tel Aviv has been conducting air raids in Syria that it claims are against the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah.

    READ MORE: Rouhani Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor,’ Tel Aviv Disagrees With Assessment

    Related:

    Iran May Use Iraq as Attack 'Platform' - Israel's Military Intel Chief
    Iran to Equip Its Speed Boats With Missiles and Stealth Technology - Report
    Palestinians Will Establish Gov't in Tel Aviv 'By God's Will' – Iran's Khamenei
    Taliban Delegation Held 'Comprehensive' Peace Talks With Iran - Tehran
    Iran Presents Design of Upcoming Airship
    Tags:
    regional security, talks, threat, Mike Pompeo, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 2)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse