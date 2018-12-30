Colombia Probes Alleged Plot by Venezuelans to Assassinate President Duque

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Colombian government is investigating a possible plot by three Venezuelan nationals to assassinate President Ivan Duque, Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said in a video message.

The trio was arrested in the cities of Valledupar and Barranquilla, according to Caracol Radio. They carried large-calibre weapons, a machine gun, a grenade and a scope.

Colombian authorities are reportedly looking into whether the suspects had any links to the Venezuelan government. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier accused Bogota of a plot to kill him.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded on Twitter, saying that Venezuela had been trying to contact the Colombian top diplomat to offer police and intelligence help in probing the allegations.

"We will request from the Colombian authorities the information… regarding the three captured Venezuelan nationals with an intent to conduct a rigorous investigation," he tweeted.

2/3 Le solicitaremos a las autoridades colombianas la información que ha hecho pública el Canciller @CarlosHolmesTru referida a 3 ciudadanos venezolanos capturados, con la plena disposición de adelantar una rigurosa investigación. — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) December 30, 2018

Arreaza added that the Venezuelan government hoped to investigate together with Colombia the failed drone attack on President Maduro during his speech in Caracas on August 4.