Pompeo to Meet Netanyahu on Sidelines of Brazil President Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has scheduled meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Peru President Martin Vizcarra while visiting Brazil for the January 1 inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, the State Department said in a press release.

"While in Brasilia, Secretary Pompeo will also participate in bilateral meetings with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the release said on Thursday.

The Brazil visit includes a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo before Pompeo leaves for Colombia, where he will meet Colombian President Ivan Duque, the release said.

Efforts to ease a crisis in Venezuela, where hunger and hyperinflation have forced an estimated 3 million refugees to flee to neighbouring countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Peru, will feature prominently in discussions with South American leaders, the release added.