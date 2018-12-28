Pompeo to Meet Netanyahu on Sidelines of Brazil President Inauguration

"While in Brasilia, Secretary Pompeo will also participate in bilateral meetings with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the release said on Thursday.
Efforts to ease a crisis in Venezuela, where hunger and hyperinflation have forced an estimated 3 million refugees to flee to neighbouring countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Peru, will feature prominently in discussions with South American leaders, the release added.
