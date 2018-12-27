Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits Venezuela

A powerful quake shook the northern coast of Venezuela at 5:00 (local time) on December 27. José Negrón Valera, a Sputnik contributor, reported that the seismic unrest was felt in Caracas.
According to the Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research, the epicenter is located at a depth of 12 kilometers northwest of the town Valencia, some 130km away from Caracas. The magnitude of the earthquake is 4.9 on the Richter scale.
⚡️🎥Así está la situación ahora en la Parroquia El Valle, #Caracas, después del #temblor. Aún se pueden sentir pequeñas réplicas https://t.co/7EW7H7Knqb— Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Vídeo de nuestro colaborador en #Venezuela @josenegronv pic.twitter.com/LzcQHsAF32
The US Geological Survey, for its part, said that the quake had a Richter magniture of 5.6.
Prelim M5.6 Earthquake near the coast of Venezuela Dec-27 08:59 UTC, updates https://t.co/OxJBkMtElb— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) 27 декабря 2018 г.
This is not the first time Venezuela has been struck by a quake this year: in August, a much more powerful, 7.3-magnitude also rocked the northern coast, shaking buildings in the capital.
