Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits Venezuela

The Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research reported that the earthquake, which hit the country's northern coast in the early hours of Wednesday (local time), was estimated to be of 4.9 magnitude.

A powerful quake shook the northern coast of Venezuela at 5:00 (local time) on December 27. José Negrón Valera, a Sputnik contributor, reported that the seismic unrest was felt in Caracas.

According to the Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research, the epicenter is located at a depth of 12 kilometers northwest of the town Valencia, some 130km away from Caracas. The magnitude of the earthquake is 4.9 on the Richter scale.

The US Geological Survey, for its part, said that the quake had a Richter magniture of 5.6.

​This is not the first time Venezuela has been struck by a quake this year: in August, a much more powerful, 7.3-magnitude also rocked the northern coast, shaking buildings in the capital.

