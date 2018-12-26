Moscow Does Not Rule Out More Russian Jets May Fly to Venezuela - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik Wednesday that more Russian jets may be sent to Venezuela as part of bilateral defence cooperation.

"Within Russian-Venezuelan cooperation in this area, such missions are not ruled out in the future, and, as before, in full compliance with international norms," the diplomat said.

READ MORE: Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday — Venezuelan Army

Vladimir Zaemsky dismissed Wednesday reports on Moscow's alleged plans to create a Russian military base in Venezuela.

"Information on the alleged negotiations on creating a military base in Venezuela, disseminated by some media, is pure speculation. To understand the situation, I would only note that the ban on any foreign military bases is enshrined in the current Venezuelan constitution," the diplomat said.

© AP Photo / Leslie Mazoch Venezuela Navy Intercepts Fossil Fuel Survey Ship in Guyana Waters

Earlier in the month, two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers, an An-124 military transport aircraft and an Il-62 plane flew to Venezuela for interoperability drills with the Venezuelan Air Force.

Following a flight of several Russian strategic jets to Venezuela for joint drills earlier in December, several Latin American media alleged that Russia had plans to set up its base on the Venezuelan island of La Orchila in the Caribbean Sea.