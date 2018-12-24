Argentina Radio Host Gets Special Probation for Blasting 'Feminazis' On Air

The prosecution explained that since Etchecopar appeared sincere in his desire to make amends, the authorities allowed him this opportunity to make up for his previous derogatory remarks against feminists.

Angel "Baby" Etchecopar, a radio host from Argentina, will now have to host gender issues experts on his show without the right to interrupt them for ten minutes, as part of his probation, La Nacion reports.

This development occurred due to Etchecopar repeatedly making verbal attacks against feminists while on air, calling them, according to Le Monde, "feminazis" and "disgusting people".

As prosecutor Federico Villalba Diaz explained, the case against the radio host contained “eight pages of derogatory, insulting, offensive, degrading and discriminatory statements against women”

"But Etchecopar came to the inquiry with a repentant attitude and showed himself to be very different from the personality I had seen in the media. He threw the idea, said he wanted to apologize and then we started talking and this proposal came up", he explained.

As per the terms of the agreement, Etchecopar will now be obliged to host different “specialists in gender issues” once per week for five months, with the prosecutor’s office providing the list of experts and Argentina's special gender violence prosecutor Veronica Guagnino determining the topics of discussion.

READ MORE: Sweden's 'Man-Free' Feminist Festival Ruled Discriminatory

The host is also prohibited from making further discriminatory remarks, and has to make a small donation to charity; failure to comply with any of these guidelines would result in court proceedings being reopened.